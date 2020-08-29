Tour de France features strong Kiwi presence despite Covid-19 complications

The Tour de France is kicking off around midnight tonight, and despite a global pandemic several Kiwi's have made there way over in time for the starting gun.

Rotorua native and Olympic Bronze medallist Sam Bewley is appearing in his first Tour de France.

After winning Bronze on the track in Beijing, Bewley put in 10 years of hard slog becoming just the 15th Kiwi in the Tour de France's 120 year history.

Tonight's race will be somehwat bitter sweet for Bewley. Although he will be racing his first Tour de France, his parents will be unable to watch from the sideline due to Covid-19.

"It is a shame I'm doing my first Tour de france and don't have the opportunity to have my parents over here," Bewley said.

Despite racing for Australian team Michelton Scott, Bewley isn't the only Kiwi in the side.

Also racing for the team is Jack Bauer, who in 2014 nearly became the first New Zealander to win an individual stage.

Team director is Julian Dean, New Zealand's most experienced Tour de France rider with seven appearances.