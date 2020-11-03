Thousands flock to Dunedin racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day

Thousands of people have flocked to Dunedin's Wingatui Racecourse for Melbourne Cup Day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A large number of students are among the crowd, enjoying the live music on offer as much as the day's horse racing.

Some attendees appeared to have indulged a little too much, with a number of young revellers seen needing help to stand after being picked up from the ground.

The event comes as today's Melbourne Cup over the ditch will be run behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.