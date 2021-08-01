Tearful Dame Val says bronze means 'so much more' than previous golds

An emotional Dame Valerie Adams says this afternoon’s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics means more than her previous golds with her thoughts on her two young children back home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dame Valerie claimed bronze in the women’s shot put final today to add to her Olympic medal tally of two golds and a silver.

However, unlike her other three medals, this afternoon’s prize is her first as a mother having had two children – Kimoana and Kepaleli – since Rio in 2016.

A tearful Dame Valerie told Sky Sport shortly after the final it made the moment priceless.

“This means so much more than winning my gold medals,” Dame Valerie said.

“I’ve worked so hard to be here today, I’ve worked so hard to put myself in a situation where I had the opportunity to try and win a medal for New Zealand.

“From the last Olympics to this Olympics, I’ve had two humans and these two children really inspired me throughout the competition, I keep looking up to the stand and keep imagining them there and I just hope to continue to inspire female athletes all around the world that you know if you want to have a kid and you want to come back to the top of the world, you can, you can absolutely do that and today is a testament to that.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dame Valerie added she was grateful to have the chance to represent New Zealand again on sport’s biggest stage.

“I can’t explain why or how but I know my whole family right now is watching me from home, from my lounge in fact and I’m just super grateful for the help and support that everyone’s given me to make this happen.”

Dame Valerie Adams holds up a photo of her children after winning bronze in the women's shot put final at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: SKY

Dame Valerie also thanked her coach Dale Stevenson for taking her on just nine months ago to help her reach today along with her friends and family for their support.

“I didn’t want to get to these Games and have any regrets whatsoever and it was important that we put ourselves in the best situation and here we are.

“It’s paid off.”