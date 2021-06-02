Team NZ considering offer from Govt, Auckland to host next America's Cup in Aotearoa

Team New Zealand have confirmed they're considering an offer from the Government and Auckland City Council to host the next America's Cup here.

Figures have leaked out suggesting the team has been offered $100 million for the next event, however sources have told 1 NEWS that equates to around $30 million directly to the team, which is less than the last Cup.



The rest is "in kind" funding, including money being pumped into the Cup village and infrastructure.

In a statement, Team NZ says it's still within the official negotiation period so it would be premature to make comment.

Team NZ only received the combined offer recently and will consider it over the next couple of weeks.