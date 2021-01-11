TODAY |

Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Team New Zealand has capsized today while practising on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

The crew was reportedly attempting a tack when Te Rehutai overbalanced. Source: Photosport

In a practice race against challenger INEOS Team UK on Course E, Team NZ’s AC75 Te Rehutai overturned.

No one was injured in the capsizing, with the crew getting the boat back upright quickly.

The mishap comes after the Team NZ capsized in December 2019 during an early training session. Source: Photosport

It's the second time Team NZ has experienced a capsize, the first came just over a year ago in December 2019 during early training.

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS has been told the yacht was travelling at 35 knots before capsizing as they attempted to tack.

Today’s capsize is believed to have occurred at a faster speed than the one late in 2019.

Other Sport
Auckland
Team NZ
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK
2
Microphone catches leading golfer Justin Thomas uttering homophobic slur after missing putt
3
Lamar Jackson scores superb 48-yard rushing touchdown in Ravens' NFL playoff win
4
'Watching Gareth Bale out my window' - Tottenham win FA Cup game against eighth-tier, semi-pro club at local park
5
Rising Kiwi star Charlisse Leger-Walker nails buzzer-beater in US college upset
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Dan Hooker ditching 'tough guy' desires in quest for UFC glory

Shoppers flee after armed robbery at Auckland mall
02:11

Frustration as dozens of Auckland beaches deemed unswimmable in peak season

Auckland water bills may need to double to plug fiscal hole