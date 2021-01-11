Team NZ capsizes during America's Cup practice race against INEOS Team UK

Team New Zealand has capsized today while practising on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

The crew was reportedly attempting a tack when Te Rehutai overbalanced. Source: Photosport

In a practice race against challenger INEOS Team UK on Course E, Team NZ’s AC75 Te Rehutai overturned.

No one was injured in the capsizing, with the crew getting the boat back upright quickly.

The mishap comes after the Team NZ capsized in December 2019 during an early training session. Source: Photosport

It's the second time Team NZ has experienced a capsize, the first came just over a year ago in December 2019 during early training.

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS has been told the yacht was travelling at 35 knots before capsizing as they attempted to tack.