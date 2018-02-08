Team New Zealand pick up Supreme award, Team of the Year at 55th annual Halberg Awards

Relive all of the action from the 55th annual Halberg Awards from Spark Arena, Auckland.

Halberg Awards winners:

Supreme winner: Team New Zealand

Fans moment of the Year: Mitchell Hunt drop goal v Highlanders

Coach of the Year: Gordon Walker - Kayak

Sportsman of the Year: Tom Walsh - Shot put

Team of the Year: Team New Zealand - Yachting

Sportswoman of the Year: Lisa Carrington - Kayak

Disabled Sportsperson of the Year: Sophie Pascoe - Para swimming

Hall of Fame inductee: Rob Waddell - Rowing

Leadership award: Steve Hansen - Rugby

Lifetime Achievement: Morrie Chandler - Motorsport

Emerging Talent: Ellesse Andrews - Cycling

10:41pm

That'll be all from us for tonight, thank you for joining us on New Zealand sport's biggest night.

10:35pm

And the winner is... Team New Zealand! Again no shocks there! Their historic America's Cup victory sees Team New Zealand take home this year's Supreme Award.

10:32pm

Finally, it's time for the Supreme Award. Dame Patsy Reddy will hand out tonight's big prize.

The nominees are: Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Lisa Carrington (kayaking), Team New Zealand (yachting), Tom Walsh (shot put)

10:29pm

And the winner is... Mitchell Hunt! The Crusaders' first-five's game winning drop goal against the Highlanders was the moment picked by the fans as the best of 2017!

10:23pm

The next award is for the fan's moment of the year. Voted for by the public. Liam Malone and Grant Fox will present the award.

10:16pm

A short tribute now for those within New Zealand sport who've passed away over the past year.

10:13pm

And the winner is... Gordon Walker! Another back-to-back win, this time for Lisa Carrington's coach! His success isn't just limited to Carrington however, with a number of Kiwi paddlers under his tutelage.

10:08pm

Coach of the Year is the next award up for grabs.

Here are the nominees: Gary Hay (rowing), Glenn Moore (rugby), Mark Sorenson (softball), Gordon Walker (canoe racing).

10:01pm

NZ shot putter Tom Walsh. Source: Getty

And the winner is... Tom Walsh! A great year for Walsh, after his gold medal at last year's World Athletics Championships in London, the first Kiwi male to do so.

9:54pm

Sportsman of the Year is the next award to be presented. Doctor Farah Palmer and Dick Taylor will hand out the prize.

The nominees are: Beauden Barrett (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Ross Taylor (cricket), Tom Walsh (athletics).

9:51pm

Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Source: Photosport

And the winner is... Team New Zealand! No surprises there, a historic victory over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda to bring the America's Cup back to New Zealand. This is the third time they've won this award, the first since 2000.

9:47pm

The team's award is the next up.

Here are the nominees: Team NZ (yachting), Black Sox (softball), Black Ferns (rugby), women's K2 kayakers Carrington and Caitlin Ryan.

9:41pm

Lisa Carrington. Source: Getty

And the winner is... Lisa Carrington! A second win in a row for Lisa, who won the Supreme Award last year. She picked up four medals, one bronze, one silver, and two golds at the Kayak World Champs last year.

9:37pm

Sportswoman of the Year is the next award. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and former swimmer Phillipa Gower will present the award.

Here are the nominees:Sportswoman: Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Sarah Goss (rugby), Lydia Ko (golf), Portia Woodman (rugby).

9:28pm

Kiwi swimmer Sophie Pascoe Source: Photosport

And the winner is... Sophie Pascoe! Yet another win for Sophie Pascoe, another brilliant year for her, virtually unchallenged in the pool - at home and abroad.

9:21pm

Disabled athlete of the year is the first major award of the evening.

Here are the nominees: Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Corey Peters (para skiing), Holly Robinson (para athletics), William Stedman (para athletics).

9:10pm

After a short break, we're back for the next award, with an induction into the New Zealand sporting hall of fame. Sir Eion Edgar will oversee the induction. Rob Waddell is given a standing ovation, a legendary career as a rower that's paved the way for some truly great Kiwis to follow.

8:57pm

No surprises, the award is given to All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, who's record is second to none in international rugby since taking over in 2011.

8:55pm

The next award is the Sport New Zealand award for Leadership.

8:50pm

Next up is the lifetime achievement award, presented by Roy Williams and Barbra Kendall. Motorsport legend Morrie Chandler is recognised for his decades of service to New Zealand motorsport.

8:43pm

And the winner is... Ellesse Andrews! Congrats to the young cyclist!!! What a future she has, after only being involved in cycling for three years. She's also the second cyclist in a row to claim the award, with the last none other than Campbell Stuart, who hands her the prize.

8:41pm

The nominees are:

Ellesse Andrews - Cycling

Josh Armit - Yachting

Matthew MacDonald - Rowing

Nico Porteus - Freeski

8:40pm

The first award of the night is for the Emerging Talent, to be presented by Campbell Stuart and Nigel Vagana.

8:32pm

A rendition of Dave Dobbyn's 'Welcome Home' is performed, as Lisa Carrington and members of the Halberg Youth Council bring the trophy onto the stage.

8:29pm

We're all set and ready for the beginning of the evening. The crowd are in their seats.

8:05pm

All the stars are arriving. A decent crowd building up at Auckland’s Spark Arena, half an hour until the first award is presented.

After a stellar 2017 across many sporting codes for New Zealand, our best and brightest athletes will tonight find out who will be crowned the best of the best.

PRE AWARDS

The Black Ferns' achievements on the world stage have been highlighted in the nominations, up for team of the year, while stars Portia Woodman and Sarah Goss are included for sportswoman of the year. Coach Glenn Moore is also nominated for coach of the year, after tasting World Cup success.

Team New Zealand are the other standout contenders for glory tonight, with their capture of the America's Cup in Bermuda last year a highlight on nearly every Kiwi's sporting calendar.

Halberg Awards finalists:

Sportsman: Beauden Barrett (rugby), Brendon Hartley (motorsport), Ross Taylor (cricket), Tom Walsh (athletics).

Sportswoman: Lisa Carrington (canoe racing), Sarah Goss (rugby), Lydia Ko (golf), Portia Woodman (rugby).

Disabled: Sophie Pascoe (para swimming), Corey Peters (para skiing), Holly Robinson (para athletics), William Stedman (para athletics).

Team: Team NZ (yachting), Black Sox (softball), Black Ferns (rugby), women's K2 kayakers Carrington and Caitlin Ryan.