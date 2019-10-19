Steve Hansen's horse runs fourth at Royal Randwick

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had a reason to smile ahead of tonight's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland, with his part-owned horse Nature Strip running fourth in the Everest race at Royal Randwick, Sydney.

The five-year old gelding was an outside chance in the 12-horse field, racing for a purse of over $15m in Sydney.

Nature Strip got off to the perfect start, leading for nearly the entire race, however ran out of steam on the final straight, having to settle for fourth place.