Sprinter Danielle Aitchison gunning for medal in Tokyo

Sprinter Danielle Aitchison is gunning for a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics after winning the first 200-metre women's heat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In her Paralympics debut, she got through to the T36 final by posting the second fastest time of the heats — 30.12 seconds.

China's Yiting Shi posted the fastest time of 29.37s.

Aitchison admitted to 1 NEWS' Michelle Prendiville there was plenty left in the tank for the final, stating 30.12s was not her best time.

Danielle Aitchison. Source: TVNZ

"I can do better than that."

She said it was "so cool" to finally be at the Paralympics.

"It's so good to finally be out there and racing."

Aitchison will be taking to the track again for the final at 3.10pm NZT.