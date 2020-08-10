Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan rips younger players - 'not even amateurs they're so bad'

Outspoken snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan has savaged the sport’s younger players, saying they’re so bad he’d probably have “to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

O’Sullivan was asked if he could believe the longevity he’d had at the top of the sport after beating Ding Junhui.

"If you look at the younger players coming through, they're not that good really," the 44-year-old said to the BBC in reply.

"Most of them would do well as half-decent amateurs, or not even amateurs they're so bad a lot of them.