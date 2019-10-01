TODAY |

Robert Whittaker wants Israel Adesanya re-match following win over Gastelum

Source: 1 NEWS

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has issued a call-out for current title holder, Kiwi Israel Adesanya after defeating Kelvin Gastelum in Las Vegas today.



Whittaker went the distance with Gastelum, earning a unanimous decision win with all judges scoring the bout 50-45.

After the bout, the New Zealand born Whittaker made no secret of his desire to get back in the ring with Adesanya who fights out of City Kickboxing in Auckland.

"I think we should talk, mate," Whittaker said.

"I think it's about time we crossed paths once again. I think I have some tricks he hasn't seen yet."

Adesanya took the middleweight belt from Whittaker back in October 2019 with a second round TKO in their title fight at UFC 243 in Melbourne.

The 31-year-old Israel Adesanya recently experienced his first loss in the UFC after moving up a weight grade to fight Poland’s Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

Adesanya's next fight is expected to be back in the middleweight division. 



