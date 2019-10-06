TODAY |

Rival slays Israel Adesanya after Kiwi UFC star's Twin Towers jibe

Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya has drawn the ire of a rival after making a jibe about the Twin Towers.

Adesanya, UFC's middleweight champion and recent Halberg Sportsman of the Year, was promoting his upcoming fight against Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

“He’s a guy no one wants to fight,” Adesanya said.

“Boogeyman, everyone keeps saying, oh – even [UFC fighter] Darren Till – ‘I’ll fight anyone except Yoel.’ Like, why?

"I’ve seen him get rocked. I’ve seen him get stopped. I’ve seen him get bloodied. I’ve seen him cry. I’ll make him cry.

"He’s human like anyone else, and everyone likes to make this myth about, ‘Oh, he’s steel, like kicking steel,’ or you hit him and he doesn’t fall.

"I’ll touch him enough times. I’ll touch him enough times and eventually he’ll crumble like the Twin Towers."

New York's Twin Towers were destroyed on 9/11 in a terrorist attack, killing 2763 people.

Adesanya's comments were criticised by many, with rival Paulo Costa not holding back.

"Adesanya," he wrote on Twitter. 

"You are a disgusting piece of s***. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police. I will really kill you, dirty kiwi."

