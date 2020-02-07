Richie McCaw ready to 'put his feet up' after first leg of Coast to Coast

Richie McCaw says he’s “still in one piece” after finishing the first leg of the gruelling 243km Coast to Coast today.

A noticeably trimmed down McCaw, made the halfway point before which he was filmed riding and crossing a river on foot, as he and his fellow competitors had to contend with a late change to the route due to the wet weather on the West Coast.

The Goat Pass traverse was scrapped by organisers because Otira and Deception rivers are too dangerous.

McCaw said he was looking forward to “parking up” and putting his feet up.

“The legs are a little bit tired,” he told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp.

“But I made it over the hill, still in one piece.”

Competitors started at Kumara Beach this morning, with a 55km bike ride and 35km run.



McCaw says there’s no comparison between Coast to Coast and rugby.

“You know you’ve got to go for a long time and just keep going,” he says.

He said he’d had some moments wondering if he was going to get there.