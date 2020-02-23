'Respect' - Dan Hooker pictured in hospital with Paul Felder after brutal UFC clash

Dan Hooker has posted a picture in hospital with Paul Felder after their brutal UFC clash.

Dan Hooker and Paul Felder in hospital. Source: Instagram

Hooker beat American Paul Felder in a split decision win at Auckland's Spark Arena this afternoon.

Shortly after he posted a picture of the pair in hospital together on Instagram.

"At the end of the day we are just a couple of dads putting bread on the table. #RESPECT," he captioned the picture.

New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker, left, during his win against Paul Felder. Source: Photosport

The judges awarded the extremely close match to Hooker in a split decision, who extended his UFC record to 20 wins and eight losses.

Before the fight Hooker talked about how much it meant to him.

“I’ve had so many people asking me about it - you know, people that I never thought were interested in the sport or, you know, gave it the respect have now had their eyes open to it,” he said.