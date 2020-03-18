Professional sports teams given $4.6 million in Covid-19 recovery package

New Zealand's professional sporting sides have been handed a boost, with Sport New Zealand providing a $4.6 million Covid-19 relief fund.

Chiefs Aaron Cruden, during the Super Rugby match between the Blues and Chiefs, held at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 31 January 2020. Source: Photosport

The fund will be split between New Zealand's professional sides, including the Wellington Phoenix, the Warriors, the five Super Rugby sides and six ANZ Premiership sides.

The Phoenix have been given $950,000, the Warriors $200,000. The five Super Rugby sides have been given $1.25m between them, while the ANZ Premiership sides will split $2.2m.

Teams such as the Breakers and Auckland Tuatara have not been handed immediate funding, due to currently being in their off-season.

In a statement today, Sport New Zealand clarified that the funding boost is to help clubs remain viable, following the immense financial hit brought on by Covid-19.

"This investment acknowledges the critical role these professional franchises play in entertaining New Zealanders and uniting communities, as well as inspiring young people and providing important end-to-end pathways for talented sportspeople," Sport New Zealand CEO Peter Miskimmin says.

"Professional sport franchises do not typically receive Government investment, but in the Sport Recovery Package we have an opportunity to provide relief to other organisations who are also critical to our system.

"We know they have exhausted their financial options and that they make such a valuable contribution to our sector and national and regional economies."