Prince Harry urges Invictus Games athletes to 'look out' for one another following cancellation of 2020 games

Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry has addressed members of the Invictus Games community, advising them to rally around each other in the wake of the postponement of the 2020 games.

The Duke of Sussex said athletes can to take part in virtual activities scheduled throughout the week. Source: Twitter/WeAreInvictus

The event, now scheduled for 2021, plays host to servicemen and women from 20 nations, all of whom are injured, wounded or sick as they compete in a wide range of sports.

In the video published on Twitter, Harry emphasised the need to keep in touch with one another and actively seek out those who have gone quiet.

"I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through this challenging time. I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms, but please look out for those that have gone quiet, or that are no longer visible on the chat sites," Harry said.

"You guys are the best at this so I have no doubt that you are all rallying around and supporting one another."

Despite postponement, alternative online activities have been scheduled to fill the void the games have left behind. 

"Although we cant be together in person I'm really happy that there are plenty of virtual activities planned for this week, and I encourage you all to get involved, if you can, because you never know it might be fun and a change from the norm."

