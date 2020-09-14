Primoz Roglic inches closer to Tour de France victory as Lennard Kamna wins stage 16

A gutsy solo break has inspired Lennard Kamna to victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the race leaders yellow jersey celebrates on the podium Source: Associated Press

The German finished the 164 kilometre stage from La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans alone to claim his maiden Grand Tour stage win.

Yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic finished 17 minutes later in in a following group.

Roglic leads Slovenian compatriot Tadej Pogacar by 40 seconds on the overall standings with five stages to go.

All 785 riders have been cleared to race, with them and all staff from the 22 teams returning negative Covid-19 results after the latest round of testing.