 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Pregnant competitor takes part at Waka Ama sprint nationals in Lake Karapiro

share

Yvonne Tahana 

1 NEWS Maori Affairs Reporter

The Waka Ama sprint nationals drew nearly 3500 paddlers to Lake Karapiro this week, it's the largest Maori sporting event in the country, but one woman's team is bending the rules about how many paddlers a crew can have on board.

Jamie Lee Tuhoe is seven months pregnant but that doesn't stop her from competing for her elite W6 women's squad.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jamie Lee Tuhoe is the steerer for her elite W6 women’s squad.

She is bending the rules a bit, at seven months pregnant she's made her six member squad technically a W7.

Jamie Lee Tuhoe said she has no problems competing while being pregnant.

"She's all good (baby), I mean when you're out there you forget it's all about the race," said Tuhoe.

"But then afterwards she gets a bit of relaxation and a bit of love."

Legends of the sport are happy to see a heavily hapu woman competing.

"I think that's pretty amazing – yeah it's awesome," said waka ama competitor Ray Timihou.

"Good on her and hopefully her pepe (baby) will be tough and be a paddler too," said waka ama competitor Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

Even with a baby on board Tuhoe's team have been setting cracking pace, her crew making the finals today.

Related

Yvonne Tahana

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The reporter wanted to talk about Adams' finger roll but the Kiwi wouldn't budge.

Watch: Humble Steven Adams uses classic Kiwi quirkiness to avoid bragging about himself

00:45
2
Kris Dunn's fall was so impactful, it left a mark i nthe hardwood floor.

Watch: NBA star dislocates teeth after smacking face-first into court following powerful dunk-gone-wrong

01:13
3
The Aussie tennis star couldn't control himself.

Watch: Nick Kyrgios gushes over Will Smith in on-court winner's interview while star laughs from the stands

00:30
4
Halep defeated US opponent Davis 4-6, 6-4, 15-13 in Melbourne.

World No.1 Simona Halep survives third round scare at Australian Open against US rival Lauren Davis

5
Kane Russell. New Zealand v Japan. Four Nations Hockey Tournament. Vantage Black Sticks Men. Blake Park, Tauranga, New Zealand. Thursday 18 January 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

India outclass Black Sticks, NZ out of Four Nations hockey final

00:28
The item appeared on the BBC evening news in the UK and on Japanese TV.

News of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy makes headlines around the world

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly Parliament.

00:09
People have been evacuated from the area in Newmarket.

Watch: Smoke billows out of large building fire in Auckland that left people evacuated from the area

A fire that broke out at the Newmarket Plaza this afternoon has been extinguished.

Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, California.

Facebook to emphasise 'trustworthy' news via user surveys

It's the second major tweak to Facebook's algorithm announced this month.

00:27
In the 1980s, Michael Douglas allegedly fondled himself in front of Susan Braudy, “without thought of any repercussions”.

Michael Douglas under fire following allegations of harassment dating back 30 years

The Oscar-winner is accused of fondling himself in front of the accuser.


Kim Dotcom suing New Zealand government for 'billions' of dollars

Dotcom said his arrest warrant, from 6 years ago today, was based a non-criminal claim of secondary online copyright infringement.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 