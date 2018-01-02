Phil Taylor's fairytale swansong at world darts champs comes up short as legend loses to young underdog Rob Cross in final

Phil 'The Power' Taylor has had his fairytale departure from the Professional Darts Corporation foiled by English underdog Rob Cross after he was convincingly beaten in the World Darts Championship final this morning.

Taylor was attempting a record 17th world title at Alexandra Palace in London but had to settle for second after Cross beat him 7-2 in the first-to-seven sets final.

The 57-year-old announced prior to the tournament the event would be his last, setting up a Hollywood-like story as he marched to the final to face the 27-year-old 20th seed.

But Cross came out firing, winning the first three sets without reply - taking out 167 to win the second and 153 to claim the third as he took nine of the opening 11 legs.

Taylor finally responded in the fourth with three successive legs, almost adding one last piece of magic to his historic career with the chance to claim a nine-darter in the opening leg of set five.

However, Taylor missed the ninth dart, a double 12, and Cross took advantage to claim the leg, then the set, and eventually the championship.