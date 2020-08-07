TODAY |

Peter Montgomery to be inducted into America's Cup Hall of Fame

Source:  1 NEWS

Peter Montgomery is to be recognised for his work in broadcasting when he's inducted into the America's Cup Hall of Fame in March next year.

The honour for the broadcaster is timed to coincide with Team NZ’s defence of the Auld Mug. Source: Breakfast

The Herreshoff Marine Museum in Rhode Island want to acknowledge Montgomery for his commentary career which has spanned 12 different America's Cup events, calling him the "voice of the America's Cup".

The broadcaster is famous for delivering one of the most iconic lines in New Zealand sport when Team New Zealand claimed victory at the 1995 regatta in San Diego: “The America’s Cup is now New Zealand’s cup”.

His induction is timed to coincide with Team New Zealand’s defence of the Auld Mug in Auckland.

Montgomery is one of two inductees, along with Ed Baird who also has strong links to New Zealand sailing.

The American was Team New Zealand's coach during the successful 1995 campaign.

He was also helmsman of Team Alinghi in 2007 when they defeated Team New Zealand in the Cup match in Spain.

