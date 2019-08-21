Peter Burling, Blair Tuke lead NZ charge for medals at Olympic test event

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have guaranteed at least silver at the Olympic test event in Enoshima after another strong day for Kiwi sailors on the water.

Burling and Tuke entered the day with a five-point lead over Poland's Pawel Kolodzinski and Lukasz Przybytek, which they have since extended to 13 heading into tonight's 49er medal race.

The performance also means Great Britain's Dylan Flether and Stuart Bithell, who sit in third, can't catch them from 21 points behind.

Burling and Tuke thrived in the 10-15 knot breeze, taking a first, fourth and seventh in their three races heading into tomorrow's finale, where points are worth double - meaning they need to finish within six boats of their Polish rivals to claim gold.

"We're really happy with how today went," Burling said.

"It's really good to get a nice lead but we definitely came here to try to win the gold. We have a little bit of work to do in the medal race to achieve that."

Tuke added: "It's all about winning this event so we're not really celebrating yet knowing we have gold or silver. We will go out there and put a good plan together. Exactly what that is, you will have to wait and see."

Elsewhere, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are chasing a podium finish in the 49erFX medal race after finishing the day in third, seven points off leaders Great Britain.

"It's pretty close between the top four boats so it will be a case of just going out there and trying to win the race," Maloney said.

The duo claimed fifth, fourth and 14th in their three races.

"We sailed pretty well in the first two and really got ourselves back in the mix and gained a lot overall on the leaders.

"Unfortunately, the last one was a little trickier for us. We didn't quite execute our plan and our plan, in hindsight, was probably a little bit high risk."

Sam Meech is also in third in the Laser and Andy Maloney sits fourth in the Finn but the pair still have another full day of racing before their resepective top-10 medal races.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox also have another day of fleet racing, during which they're hoping to improve from 13th to make the top 10 medal race in the Men's 470.

Standings after day four of Olympic test

49er (21 boats)

1st: Peter Burling / Blair Tuke (NZL) - 37 points

2nd: Pawel Kolodzinski / Lukasz Przybytek (POL) - 50 pts

3rd: Dylan Fletcher / Stuart Bithell (GBR) - 58 pts

49erFX (23 boats)

1st: Saskia Tidey / Charlotte Dobson (GBR) - 50 pts

2nd: Martine Grael / Kahena Kunze (BRA) - 51 pts

3rd: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) - 57 pts

Laser (35 boats)

1st: Jesper Stalheim (SWE) - 32 pts

2nd: Matt Wearn (AUS) - 41 pts

3rd: Sam Meech (NZL) - 45 pts

Finn (22 boats)

1st: Zsombor Berecz (HUN) - 14 pts

2nd: Giles Scott (GBR) - 30 pts

3rd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) - 35 pts

4th: Andy Maloney (NZL) - 42 pts

Nacra 17 (21 boats)

1st: Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti (ITA) - 46 pts

2nd: John Burnet / Anna Gimson (GBR) - 48 pts

3rd: Santiago Lange / Cecilia Saroli (ARG) - 53 pts

17th: Micah Wilkinson / Erica Dawson (NZL) - 164 pts

Men's 470 (22 boats)

1st: Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS) - 21 pts

2nd: Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergsrom (SWE) - 24 pts

3rd: Jordi Xammar / Nicolas Rodriguez (ESP) - 25 pts