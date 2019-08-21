TODAY |

Peter Burling, Blair Tuke lead NZ charge for medals at Olympic test event

1 NEWS
More From
Other Sport
Olympics

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have guaranteed at least silver at the Olympic test event in Enoshima after another strong day for Kiwi sailors on the water.

Burling and Tuke entered the day with a five-point lead over Poland's Pawel Kolodzinski and Lukasz Przybytek, which they have since extended to 13 heading into tonight's 49er medal race.

The performance also means Great Britain's Dylan Flether and Stuart Bithell, who sit in third, can't catch them from 21 points behind.

Burling and Tuke thrived in the 10-15 knot breeze, taking a first, fourth and seventh in their three races heading into tomorrow's finale, where points are worth double - meaning they need to finish within six boats of their Polish rivals to claim gold.

"We're really happy with how today went," Burling said.

"It's really good to get a nice lead but we definitely came here to try to win the gold. We have a little bit of work to do in the medal race to achieve that."

Tuke added: "It's all about winning this event so we're not really celebrating yet knowing we have gold or silver. We will go out there and put a good plan together. Exactly what that is, you will have to wait and see."

Elsewhere, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are chasing a podium finish in the 49erFX medal race after finishing the day in third, seven points off leaders Great Britain.

"It's pretty close between the top four boats so it will be a case of just going out there and trying to win the race," Maloney said.

The duo claimed fifth, fourth and 14th in their three races.

"We sailed pretty well in the first two and really got ourselves back in the mix and gained a lot overall on the leaders.

"Unfortunately, the last one was a little trickier for us. We didn't quite execute our plan and our plan, in hindsight, was probably a little bit high risk."

Sam Meech is also in third in the Laser and Andy Maloney sits fourth in the Finn but the pair still have another full day of racing before their resepective top-10 medal races.

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox also have another day of fleet racing, during which they're hoping to improve from 13th to make the top 10 medal race in the Men's 470.

Standings after day four of Olympic test

49er (21 boats)

1st: Peter Burling / Blair Tuke (NZL) - 37 points
2nd: Pawel Kolodzinski / Lukasz Przybytek (POL) - 50 pts
3rd: Dylan Fletcher / Stuart Bithell (GBR) - 58 pts

49erFX (23 boats)

1st: Saskia Tidey / Charlotte Dobson (GBR) - 50 pts
2nd: Martine Grael / Kahena Kunze (BRA) - 51 pts
3rd: Alex Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL) - 57 pts

Laser (35 boats)

1st: Jesper Stalheim (SWE) - 32 pts
2nd: Matt Wearn (AUS) - 41 pts
3rd: Sam Meech (NZL) - 45 pts

Finn (22 boats)

1st: Zsombor Berecz (HUN) - 14 pts
2nd: Giles Scott (GBR) - 30 pts
3rd: Nicholas Heiner (NED) - 35 pts

4th: Andy Maloney (NZL) - 42 pts

Nacra 17 (21 boats) 

1st: Ruggero Tita / Caterina Banti (ITA) - 46 pts
2nd: John Burnet / Anna Gimson (GBR) - 48 pts
3rd: Santiago Lange / Cecilia Saroli (ARG) - 53 pts

17th: Micah Wilkinson / Erica Dawson (NZL) - 164 pts

Men's 470 (22 boats)

1st: Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS) - 21 pts
2nd: Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergsrom (SWE) - 24 pts
3rd: Jordi Xammar / Nicolas Rodriguez (ESP) - 25 pts

13th: Paul Snow-Hansen / Dan Willcox (NZL) - 77 pts

Peter Burling (L) and Blair Tuke (R) during the 2019 Princess Sofia Regatta. Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca, Spain. 04 April, 2019. Photo credit: ©Jesus Renedo/SAILING ENERGY/50th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar
Peter Burling (L) and Blair Tuke (R) sailing in the 49er class. Source: Photosport
More From
Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:34
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
2
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Beauden Barrett during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Steve Hansen to unleash first choice All Blacks side against Tonga
3
1 NEWS
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
4
The American teen sensation will play for the Breakers this season.
Breakers' new recruit RJ Hampton settling in to Kiwi life: 'Everyone's so nice here'
5
Pogba's saved attempt left United with a 1-1 draw at Wolverhampton in the Premier League.
'Stop these pathetic trolls' - Twitter slammed by Harry Maguire after Paul Pogba targeted with racial abuse
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:01
Adesanya criticised Aussie UFC champion Whittaker, saying he's "in his head already."

'Its going to be too hot' - Robert Whittaker takes aim at Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC title decider
1 NEWS

New York Jets' Bronson Kaufusi leads enthusiastic pre-training haka with teammates
Joseph Parker ahead of facing Alex Leapai

Joseph Parker could fight on Joshua-Ruiz II undercard, says Eddie Hearn
01:47
The former hockey international is playing in the national league pre-season and could add to her 200-plus caps for the Black Sticks.

Gemma McCaw makes inspiring return to hockey less than a year after birth of baby Charlotte