Peter Burling, Blair Tuke complete perfect Olympics warm up, win gold at Tokyo test event

Kiwi sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have staked their claim going into next year's Olympics, taking gold in their 49er class test event in Tokyo.

Coming into the medal raced guaranteed at least second place, Burling and Tuke finished seventh in their final race, securing first place.

Great Britain duo Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell took home silver after winning the final race, however they still finished 14 points behind Burling and Tuke.

Polish duo Pawel Kolodzinski and Lukasz Przybytek had a chance to overtake the Kiwis but could only manage fifth place in the final race, sealing the bronze.