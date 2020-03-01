Parker '50 to 60 per cent' satisfied after KO win, would be happy to face Oleksandr Usyk next

Joseph Parker was “50 to 60 per cent” satisfied with his win over Shawndelle Winters courtesy of a fifth-round knockout in Frisco, Texas today.

Parker set up the knockout with an overhand right that wobbled Winters before unfurling a four-punch combination that sent the American through the ropes.

Despite the spectacular knockout, Parker admitted there was plenty to work on after his first fight in eight months.

“I know I can box better than that, if I did box in range, I could have caught him earlier and I could have hurt him earlier on, I know I can do better than that,” Parker said.

“When you practice in sparring and in camp and you don’t really display it, you don’t show people how good you are.”

Parker spent much of the fight on the inside, accommodating the shorter Winters, who did some damage, particularly in the fourth round which probably went to the American.

“When I used the jab it was great, I landed those shots and got a great knockout so that’s the positive part,” Parker said.

Joseph Parker.

“Hopefully from there we can build on that, hopefully keep busy, organise a fight as soon as we can.”

Parker reiterated after the fight that he was willing to fight anyone in the heavyweight division but he named Dereck Chisora, Andy Ruiz Jnr, Alexander Povetkin, and Oleksandr Usyk.

“That (Usyk fight) was an option before, and we said if it came we’d take it with both hands, he’s a very skilled fighter, he did some great work in the cruiserweight division to be unified champion.

“I want to test myself against someone who is very skilled.”