Is this pair the GOAT when it comes to Team New Zealand fans?

1 NEWS reporter Laura James this afternoon met the most dedicated Team New Zealand fans on four legs down at the Auckland Viaduct.

Goats Steve and Chips are getting behind the Kiwi lads at today’s America’s Cup racing.

Steve is resplendent draped in a New Zealand flag, with both of the friendly farm animals smarting stylish hats.

"If Team NZ lose 'goat' means greatest of all therapy," the goats owner Grant Solley says.

Solley will be a gracious winner and says Luna Rossa team members are also welcome to use Steve and Chips as therapy goats should they lose both races today.

If Team New Zealand win race nine and ten this afternoon they will retain the America's Cup.

However, light winds could see the Kiwis bid for glory pushed back until tomorrow.