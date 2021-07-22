Olympics 2020: Local Facebook groups to join if you're interested in surfing

This Olympics marks the first time the world's top surfers are able to compete for the gold medal, with a boost in interest for the sport anticipated.

Kiwi surfer Ella Williams. Source: Photosport

Ella Williams and Billy Stairmand will be representing New Zealand surfing at the Games.

According to Facebook, more than half of its Kiwi users say being able to take part in an online community is important for following their interests.

If you're a Kiwi wanting to learn how to surf, here's a couple of local Facebook groups you can head to for some advice and ideas.

Kit up

Before you shred some waves, you've got to get the gear.

More than 30,000 Kiwis are members of these buy, sell and swap surf gear groups, making it easy to pick up some pre-loved kit.

Surf's up

Need some tips from Kiwis who live and breathe surfing? There are more than 18,000 ready to help out across these three communities, keen to chat anything and everything about surfing.

They'll get you sorted with surf etiquette, opportunities for competitions and how to spot the best waves for a solid ride.

Get your surf crew

Wherever you are in Aotearoa, there's probably a surfing group.

If there's one thing to help push you further and watch your back, it's a bunch of like-minded mates.

There's something for everyone from Northland to Queenstown. Here are a couple to start you out.

Gather the 'gurfers'

While historically surfing may be perceived as something left to the beach boys, there are several tight-knit groups full of female surfers eager to get others into the sport.

Frankie Jago, group admin of WomeNZ SurferZ, says they started their group to connect women's surfing groups from around the country.

"It’s a safe environment for women - non-intimidating and encouraging," she told 1 NEWS.

They'll help their fellow gurfers share and sell gear, keep up with surf spots and surf reports, and give the top tips for the best spots for your level.