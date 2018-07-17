Olympic rowing legend Mahe Drysdale joining men's quad for World Champs after losing single sculls seat

New Zealand Olympic rowing champion Mahe Drysdale will join the men's quadruple sculls for the World Championships next month after failing to secure the team's single sculls entry.

Drysdale was aiming to represent New Zealand in the men's single in Plovdiv, Bulgaria but he was beaten by Kiwi rival Robbie Manson at World Cup III in Lucerne last month.

Drysdale finished fourth in the final - 6.83s behind Manson.

In the quad, Drsydale joins Nathan Flannery, Lewis Hollows and Cameron Crampton, while Manson will line up in the single sculls.

On arrival home from Lucerne he made it clear that he would rather go to Bulgaria's pinnacle event in another boat than continue training in the single at home.

"Worst case, I won't be in a boat for the worlds, and I'll be in the single training for next year," he said at the time.

"Best case, if I can make a boat go faster, then I may be in a different boat.

"That's something selectors have to decide.

"As I say, I've got options - but if I'm back in the single training then I'm happy with that."

After his nail-biting win at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Drysdale took a break from the sport which saw Manson rise rapidly in the ranks.



The 39-year-old has been competing in the men's single at an international level since 2005 with his last race in something else at the top level being in the men's four at the 2004 Athens Olympics.