NZ are the underwater hockey world champs for men and women

New Zealand is the new women's and men's world champions in underwater hockey after going through their respective campaigns unbeaten.
It's not the easiest sport to follow from the stands as teams try and push the puck towards that black strip at the end of the pool floor to score.
The kiwi women winning their final 5-4 against Great Britain in golden goal extra time and our men's squad were way too good for France, winning 3-0.
Both sides went through the week-long tournament in Quebec, Canada unbeaten.