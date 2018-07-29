NZ are the underwater hockey world champs for men and women

Despite suffering back-to-back career losses, Joseph Parker is not walking away from boxing any time soon.

Having lost to Anthony Joshua in April, and Dillian Whyte this morning, Parker's career appears to be on thin ice, with doubts emerging over his place in the upper echelon of heavyweight fighters.

However, despite this, Parker is certain he'll remain in the sport for as long as he feels he can.

"I've had a goal, I still stand by my goals (that) I have," Parker told media.

"It'll be great to be two-time champion, or unified champion.