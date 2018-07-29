 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

NZ are the underwater hockey world champs for men and women

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

New Zealand is the new women's and men's world champions in underwater hockey after going through their respective campaigns unbeaten.

The Kiwi teams dominated the championship, both going unbeaten. Source: 1 NEWS

It's not the easiest sport to follow from the stands as teams try and push the puck towards that black strip at the end of the pool floor to score.

The kiwi women winning their final 5-4 against Great Britain in golden goal extra time and our men's squad were way too good for France, winning 3-0.

Both sides went through the week-long tournament in Quebec, Canada unbeaten.

Topics
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Dillian Whyte punches Joseph Parker during the Heavyweight fight between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker at The O2 Arena on July 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
2

Black Caps star Trent Boult and wife Gertie announce they're expecting first child
3

NZ are the underwater hockey world champs for men and women

4

Shot, stabbed and a father at 13 - boxer Dillian Whyte on turning his life around
5

Watch: The punch that put Joseph Parker on the canvas first time in his career
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:47
David Higgins is confident this morning's loss to Dillian Whyte isn't the end for Parker.

Joseph Parker has 'a range of great comeback options' says promoter
00:38
The Kiwi fell to a unanimous defeat in London this morning.

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss
00:36
The Brit defeated Parker by unanimous decision this morning.

'He's tough, he's hungry' – Dillian Whyte full of respect for Joseph Parker
01:08
The Kiwi has now suffered back-to-back losses under Barry.

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

Watch: Joseph Parker not walking away from boxing after second straight loss

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker

Despite suffering back-to-back career losses, Joseph Parker is not walking away from boxing any time soon.

Having lost to Anthony Joshua in April, and Dillian Whyte this morning, Parker's career appears to be on thin ice, with doubts emerging over his place in the upper echelon of heavyweight fighters.

However, despite this, Parker is certain he'll remain in the sport for as long as he feels he can.

"I've had a goal, I still stand by my goals (that) I have," Parker told media.

"It'll be great to be two-time champion, or unified champion.

"30-31, I'm out, but for now I'm going to give it everything I have."

The Kiwi is adamant he'll continue as a fighter. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport
Joseph Parker
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Jacinda Ardern pips up at the end about her experience of being compared to Donald Trump.

Winston Peters tells Q+A's Corin Dann Jacinda Ardern likely to take back reigns as PM this Thursday

Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000

Choreographers from the Moulin Rouge holding NZ auditions for the first time - 'It will change their life'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

'If Joshua wants it in April, he can have it' – Dillian Whyte lines up world title shot after Parker win

1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is lining up his next bout to be a shot at a world title, having defeated Joseph Parker in London this morning.

Following this morning's bout, Whyte was asked about his next career move, singling out the two current world champions, American Deontay Wilder, and compatriot, Anthony Joshua.

"(Deontay) Wilder, (Anthony) Joshua, if I fight them two I'm going to have to wait until April," he said.

"We need an intermediate fight in the meantime. 

"I'm still learning, there's still things I need to work on, I still need to get a bit sharper. Get my weight back down a little bit.

"But if Joshua wants it in April, he can have it."

The heavyweight is aiming for the top after this morning's win. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Other Sport