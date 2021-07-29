NZ at Tokyo 2020: Seven medals on offer on day seven

An incredible seven medals are up for grabs for Kiwi athletes on the biggest day of the Olympics so far. All eyes will be back on our rowers as they take to the water for the final day of racing.

Emma Twigg races in the women's single sculls heat at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Getty

Later in the day attention turns to potential medallists in swimming, BMX racing, tennis and trampolining.

11.30am: Equestrian - eventing

Jesse Campbell, Jonelle Price and Tim Price compete in the first session of dressage.

11.50am: Golf

Ryan Fox tees off for the second round of competition.

12.15pm: Athletics - high jump

Hamish Kerr soars in the qualifying of men's high jump.

12.30pm: Rowing

The first medal of the day is up for grabs when Emma Twigg competes in the final of the women's single sculls.

1pm: Rowing

The women's eight go for gold in what could be back-to-back victories for the New Zealand rowers.

1pm: Cycling - BMX

Rebecca Petch rides in the semi-finals of the women's BMX racing, with a spot in the final at 2.50pm up for grabs.

Lewis Clareburt. Source: Associated Press

2.15pm: Swimming

Lewis Clareburt is back in the pool for the final of the men's 200-metre individual medley.

2.25pm: Rowing

The men's eight attempt to wrap up a successful day on the water for the rowing team when they compete in the Olympic final.

2.30pm: Rugby sevens

The Black Ferns take on Russian Olympic Committee in their final group game.

3pm: Sailing

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er) and Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox (470) are on the water for another afternoon of heats. Sam Meech (Laser) is in action at 5.35pm for his final heat races as he tries to secure a spot in the medal race, before Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49erFX) hit the water around 5.50pm for their seventh, eighth and ninth races.

4pm: Trampolining Gymnastics

Maddie Davidson makes her Olympic debut in the women's qualification on the trampoline. If she qualifies for the final, she will compete for a medal at 5.50pm.

4.45pm: Boxing

David Nyika is in action for his quarter-final bout against Belarusian Uladzislau Smiahlikau.

8.30pm - 9.30pm: Rugby sevens

The Black Ferns compete in the quarter-finals of the rugby sevens competition.

8.30pm: Equestrian - eventing

The Kiwis compete in the second dressage session of the day.

10pm: Athletics - 5000m

Camille Buscomb is on the track for the qualifying of the women's 5000m.

10pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks take on Argentina in their final group game as they look to seal a spot in the quarter-finals.

10.25pm: Athletics - shot put

Both Dame Valerie Adams and Maddison Wesche compete in the women's shot put qualifying.

TBA: Tennis

Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell compete in the bronze medal match of the men's doubles at 6pm.