NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington begins quest for fourth medal

After a historic Thursday, a calmer Friday awaits today in Tokyo. Lisa Carrington just keeps on giving, this time back for the K4 500m heats alongside her teammates, while our cyclists look to back up last night's stunning performances.

Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most decorated Olympian when she won the K1 500m at the Tokyo Olympics. It was her third gold of the Games and the fifth of her career. Source: Photosport

8.30am: Athletics - walk

Quentin Rew competes in the men's 50km walk.

10.30am: Golf

Lydia Ko looks to back up her strong second round to edge her way into the medal spots. She is set to tee off at 11.42am.

12.30pm: Canoe sprint

Lisa Carrington is back once again having become New Zealand's most decorated Olympian of all time on Thursday. Today sees her line up alongside teammates Caitlin Regal, Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton in the heats of the women's K4 500m at around 1.30pm.

6.30pm: Cycling - track

Ellesse Andrews broke down in tears when she won a silver medal in the women's keirin last night, but she is back for more tonight in the women's sprint qualifying. She is not alone either, with Kirstie James also competing. Later in the evening, Rushlee Buchanan and Jessie Hodges line up for the women's madison final at around 8.15pm.

10pm: Equestrian - showjumping

Bruce Goodin, Daniel Meech and Uma O'Neill team up for the showjumping team qualifying.