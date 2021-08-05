NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington begins quest for fourth medal

After a historic Thursday, a calmer Friday awaits today in Tokyo. Lisa Carrington just keeps on giving, this time back for the K4 500m heats alongside her teammates, while our cyclists look to back up last night's stunning performances.
8.30am: Athletics - walk
Quentin Rew competes in the men's 50km walk.
10.30am: Golf
Lydia Ko looks to back up her strong second round to edge her way into the medal spots. She is set to tee off at 11.42am.
12.30pm: Canoe sprint
Lisa Carrington is back once again having become New Zealand's most decorated Olympian of all time on Thursday. Today sees her line up alongside teammates Caitlin Regal, Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton in the heats of the women's K4 500m at around 1.30pm.
6.30pm: Cycling - track
Ellesse Andrews broke down in tears when she won a silver medal in the women's keirin last night, but she is back for more tonight in the women's sprint qualifying. She is not alone either, with Kirstie James also competing. Later in the evening, Rushlee Buchanan and Jessie Hodges line up for the women's madison final at around 8.15pm.
10pm: Equestrian - showjumping
Bruce Goodin, Daniel Meech and Uma O'Neill team up for the showjumping team qualifying.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.