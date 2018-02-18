NZ showjumping team win thrilling jump-off against Ireland to claim Nations Cup event after flawless final run

The New Zealand showjumping team has stunned Ireland this morning after winning this year's first FEI Nations Cup event in the United Arab Emirates.

The Kiwi team made up of Samantha McIntosh (on Check In), Bruce Goodin (Backatorps Danny V), Richard Gardner (Calisto) and Daniel Meech (Fine) pipped the Irish in a jump-off thanks to a flawless run by McIntosh.

The NZ quartet were tied at the top of the table on 12 faults each with Ireland after the first two rounds, forcing a jump off to decide the winner of the thrilling first leg of the new worldwide series.

McIntosh went first, posting a clean 13-fence run, just as she had in the first two rounds, to heap the pressure on Irish rider Shane Breen (on Laith).

Breen buckled under the pressure, faulting the third jump and handing the Kiwis the first leg of the the 13-round series.

McIntosh couldn't quite believe the result - believed to be the first ever Nations Cup win by a New Zealand squad.

"It's ridiculous, it was like watching a movie, honestly I never thought we could do it!" she said.

Italy took third place, with Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and the UAE sharing fourth.