NZ Olympic Committee disappointed overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games

The New Zealand Olympic Committee says it's disappointed international spectators won't be able to be able to attend the Olympic Games, after an announcement this morning by the Japanese government and Olympics organisers.

Around 1600 New Zealanders were set to travel to Tokyo to watch the event this July.

NZOC CEO Kereyn Smith says although this situation is incredibly challenging for New Zealand fans and athletes, the organisation understands the reasoning behind the decision.

"Our athletes thrive on knowing friends, whānau and fans are right behind them as they compete on the world stage. This time the support will be from back in New Zealand and not from the stands in Tokyo," Smith said.

"We understand this difficult decision was made to reduce public health risks in Japan and enable organisers to focus resources on delivering a safe and secure Olympic Games for athletes.

"While this situation is disappointing, we do know the best wishes of the New Zealand public will travel to Japan with the team. Japanese fans are also known to be among the best crowds in the world and will be there to cheer on the New Zealand team.

"We are now committed to working with partners at New Zealand Olympic Travel to work through the complex situation with the Tokyo 2020 organisers and will continue to advocate on behalf of supporters to find an equitable solution for New Zealanders."

The decision to bar overseas fans was announced today after an online meeting of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo government, the International Paralympic Committee, and local organisers.