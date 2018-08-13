 

NZ mountain biker Anton Cooper tears scrotum during heartbreaking last-lap crash

Kiwi mountain biker Anton Cooper thanked All Blacks great Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford for the inspiration after tearing his scrotum while crashing in the latest round of the cross-country World Cup.

Cooper finished sixth in Canada after crashing on the last lap while he was in a share of the lead with Swiss Mathias Flueckiger.

“Obviously heartbroken to not quite be able to pull it off but I also have to say I'm really happy for my old team mate @mathflueck to get a World Cup win!” Cooper wrote on Instagram.

Cooper also reported that he his body is “in one piece...mostly” while paying tribute to Shelford, who famously played on after having his scrotum torn during a Test against France in 1986.

“I'd also like to thank the Kiwi legend Buck Shelford for the inspiration to make it to the finish line with some torn manhood, nothing a few stitches couldn't fix!” Cooper wrote.

He also gave a special mention in his post to fellow New Zealander and Commonwealth Games agitator Samuel Gaze.

“A rough weekend also for my fellow Kiwi @samuelgaze who binned it in practice and had to sit the race out so spare a thought for him too. I'm sure it could have been a couple of Kiwi's on the podium if things had been a little different.”

The NZ cyclist could be seen reaching for his groin after the crash that cost him any chance of winning the World Cup event in Canada. Source: Red Bull
IOC President Thomas Bach says he is disappointed the United Nations will not allow sports equipment to be sent to North Korea.

The International Olympic Committee's request was rejected by the U.N. Security Council Sanctions Committee.

Bach says "this makes it more difficult for the IOC to accomplish its mission to bring athletes from all over the world together to promote understanding and friendship regardless of political background or any other differences."

In a statement, Bach added that "it is all the more disappointing because the exemption asked for the easing of restrictions on sporting equipment only for a very limited number of athletes."

The IOC played a key role in allowing North Korea to participate in the Pyeongchang Olympics in South Korea this year. Bach says the IOC will "continue to contribute to peace and reconciliation on the Korean peninsula and beyond through sport."

July 23, 2016 file photo, a representation of the Olympic rings are displayed in the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Athletes increasingly are using apps like Tinder as they look to have fun and escape the pressures of competition inside the Olympic Village. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Olympic rings displayed in Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Source: Associated Press
