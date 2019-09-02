TODAY |

NZ men's eight still a chance for Tokyo Olympics after disappointing Rowing World Champs

Rowing New Zealand has confirmed the men’s eight and men’s quad will continue training this summer with the hope of attending next year’s final Olympic Qualification regatta in March.

This follows a disappointing result for the men’s team at the recent World Championships in Austria where just three New Zealand men’s boats were qualified for next year’s Olympics.

The 2019 NZ summer squad was announced late last night and Rowing NZ says it’ll use the period to further progress the men’s eight and the quad, no other boats will be considered for the last chance regatta.

The March event is often called the "regatta of death" as athletes must then peak again four months later at the Olympics, Emma Twigg was forced to go in the women’s single sculls in 2016 and she went onto finish fourth at the Rio games.

New Zealand has qualified nine boats for the Tokyo Olympics so far.

