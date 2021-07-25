TODAY |

NZ in Tokyo: Who to watch on day four

Source:  1 NEWS

The women's triathletes kickstart the day trying to back up Hayden Wilde's bronze medal performance on day three, while canoe slalomist Luuka Jones also sets her sights on a podium finish in the afternoon.

Luuka Jones competes in the kayak heats at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

9.30am: Triathlon

Nicole van der Kaay and Ainsley Thorpe compete in the women's individual race

1.30pm: Rugby sevens

The All Blacks Sevens play Australia in their final group game.

1.30pm: Swimming

Erika Fairweather competes in the semi-finals of the women's 200-metre freestyle.

2.45pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks take on Japan in pool play.

3pm: Sailing

A host of Kiwis are on show throughout the afternoon - Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49erFX) are the first to get underway, before Sam Meech (Laser) begins his third day of racing. Josh Junior (Finn) will then be on show with Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er) expected to hit the water around 6pm.

3.50pm: Boxing

David Nyika is on show in his round-of-16 bout in the men's heavyweight class.

5pm: Canoe slalom

Luuka Jones competes in the semi-finals and potentially the final of the women's K1.

8pm: Football

The Football Ferns play their final group game against Sweden.

8.30pm - 10pm: Rugby sevens

The All Blacks Sevens compete in the quarter-finals of the men's competition.

11.20pm: Swimming

Zac Reid takes to the pool for the heats of the men's 800-metre freestyle.

WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie swim coach thrusts rail after Tokyo Olympics upset
2
German gymnasts wears unitards as push back to 'sexualisation'
3
Kiwi Hayden Wilde shows stunning sportsmanship, helps stricken winner after race
4
US gymnasts falter for first time in a decade in Tokyo qualifying
5
Tuivasa-Sheck granted shock early release from Warriors
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Canadian footballer becomes first openly transgender Olympian

Kiwi mountain biker just misses out on Olympic medal

Kiwi tennis pair through to Olympic quarters after opponent contracts Covid

Dunedin students praise head girl and NZ’s youngest Olympian after final