NZ in Tokyo: Who to watch on day four

The women's triathletes kickstart the day trying to back up Hayden Wilde's bronze medal performance on day three, while canoe slalomist Luuka Jones also sets her sights on a podium finish in the afternoon.

Luuka Jones competes in the kayak heats at Tokyo 2020. Source: Photosport

9.30am: Triathlon

Nicole van der Kaay and Ainsley Thorpe compete in the women's individual race

1.30pm: Rugby sevens

The All Blacks Sevens play Australia in their final group game.

1.30pm: Swimming

Erika Fairweather competes in the semi-finals of the women's 200-metre freestyle.

2.45pm: Hockey

The Black Sticks take on Japan in pool play.

3pm: Sailing

A host of Kiwis are on show throughout the afternoon - Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49erFX) are the first to get underway, before Sam Meech (Laser) begins his third day of racing. Josh Junior (Finn) will then be on show with Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er) expected to hit the water around 6pm.

3.50pm: Boxing

David Nyika is on show in his round-of-16 bout in the men's heavyweight class.

5pm: Canoe slalom

Luuka Jones competes in the semi-finals and potentially the final of the women's K1.

8pm: Football

The Football Ferns play their final group game against Sweden.

8.30pm - 10pm: Rugby sevens

The All Blacks Sevens compete in the quarter-finals of the men's competition.

11.20pm: Swimming

Zac Reid takes to the pool for the heats of the men's 800-metre freestyle.