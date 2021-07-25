NZ in Tokyo: Who to watch on day four

The women's triathletes kickstart the day trying to back up Hayden Wilde's bronze medal performance on day three, while canoe slalomist Luuka Jones also sets her sights on a podium finish in the afternoon.
9.30am: Triathlon
Nicole van der Kaay and Ainsley Thorpe compete in the women's individual race
1.30pm: Rugby sevens
The All Blacks Sevens play Australia in their final group game.
1.30pm: Swimming
Erika Fairweather competes in the semi-finals of the women's 200-metre freestyle.
2.45pm: Hockey
The Black Sticks take on Japan in pool play.
3pm: Sailing
A host of Kiwis are on show throughout the afternoon - Alex Maloney and Molly Meech (49erFX) are the first to get underway, before Sam Meech (Laser) begins his third day of racing. Josh Junior (Finn) will then be on show with Peter Burling and Blair Tuke (49er) expected to hit the water around 6pm.
3.50pm: Boxing
David Nyika is on show in his round-of-16 bout in the men's heavyweight class.
5pm: Canoe slalom
Luuka Jones competes in the semi-finals and potentially the final of the women's K1.
8pm: Football
The Football Ferns play their final group game against Sweden.
8.30pm - 10pm: Rugby sevens
The All Blacks Sevens compete in the quarter-finals of the men's competition.
11.20pm: Swimming
Zac Reid takes to the pool for the heats of the men's 800-metre freestyle.
WATCH THE OLYMPICS: TVNZ 1 and TVNZ OnDemand feature 12 hours of free-to-air action focussed on Kiwi athletes each afternoon and evening, while Sky TV has Olympics coverage across 12 channels and streaming platforms.