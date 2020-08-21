TODAY |

New Zealand's Sam Bewley to ride in first Tour de France

Source:  1 NEWS

Sam Bewley will ride in the Tour de France for the first time when the famous race begins next week.

Sam Bewley. Source: Getty

The 33-year-old New Zealander has been named in the Mitchelton-Scott team.

He'll ride alongside compatriot Jack Bauer, who's been selected for a fifth Tour de France.

It's the first time in their eight year history, Mitchelton-Scott, hasn't named an Australian in its line-up.

Last year's stage winner, South African Daryl Impey, British rider Adam Yates and Colombia's Esteban Chaves lead the charge.

The Tour de France begins on August 29, with the race finishing in Paris on September 20.

