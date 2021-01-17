New Zealand Cycle Classic returns to Wellington CBD, ends in thrilling final sprint

For the first time in a decade, the New Zealand Cycle Classic returned to Wellington's CBD for a thrilling final stage.

In a race that saw the riders cover more than four hundred kilometres it ended up coming down to a frantic final sprint as over eighty riders tore around Wellington's CBD cheered on by hundreds of onlookers.

Beyond just being the first across the line, today's stage also carried crucial bonus time for three designated sprint laps.

The bonus seconds proved to be crucial as Southland’ Corbin Strong attempted to hold off former teammate, Campbell Stewart.

Stewart would go on to cross the line first, narrowly beating Strong, however the plucky southlander had done enough to win the overall general classification.

Strong said being able to get the win on the streets of the capital in front of spectators made the moment all the more special.

It Meant a lot to me actually, I trained well over Christmas and new year and really wanted to come here and get a good result, so to finish it off in the capital with a big crowd on the streets was a very special feeling,” he said.