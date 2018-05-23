New Auckland performance centre proposed to bring more innovation and tech to assist elite Kiwi athletes

A proposed new performance centre at the Millennium Institute in Auckland is expected to bring more innovation and a greater use of technology for our elite sportspeople.

A number of leading technology experts gathered for the sports innovation forum at North Harbour Stadium yesterday with plans to get the centre off the ground in 2020.

"We would see it augmenting what is already being done in the field of innovation for our best athletes," Millennium Institute CEO Mike Stanley said.

"There would be more able to be done, more problems able to be solved, more tools to be given to coaches, scientists and personnel."