Meet NZ's youngest ever snooker rep, nine-year-old Riley James

Arrun Soma 

1 NEWS Reporter

Riley James will soon become the youngest person to ever represent New Zealand in snooker, at the youthful age of nine.

The nine-year-old is playing at the under 18 world champs in China.
Source: 1 NEWS

In July he'll play in the Under 18 section in the World Amateur Championships in China.

Riley lives on the Kapiti Coast. He first picked up a cue when he was five years old, just to have a bit of fun at a pool table.

His father noticed his talent, and just last year at the age of eight, Riley began playing snooker.

"He's a 9 year old boy and to wear a silver fern at his age…we've never had anybody in our family represent New Zealand and he's the very first boy to do it," said his father Garry James.

Riley trains for 25-30 hours a week.

"It can come down to how fit you are, how smart you are, and the mental side of your calmness," he said.

"I am angry sometimes, frustrated, just cause I know I can play better than what I am, but I'm learning to not think about that. I'm not as perfect. But if you watch a world champion, they won’t get angry in any shot. If you break down, you know you're gonna lose."

Riley is being taught by coach Stan Bunn, who is widely regarded as the best in the country.

"By the time he's 14 or 15 he's full blooded, I mean I don’t see any reason that he cannot be winning New Zealand snooker championships at 15-years of age," said Mr Bunn.

"I have never had anybody like this."

Mr Bunn says Riley has performed so well because he takes an intellectual approach to the game.

Riley's father informs us that his son's school grades are top notch too.

Riley and his family are currently fundraising for his China trip.

Donations can be made by visiting this link.

Arrun Soma

