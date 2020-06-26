TODAY |

Mass haka at Mt Smart in show of support of Warriors after their sacrifices

Source:  1 NEWS

It’s been a tough few months for the Warriors, with the sacking of their coach after a tough loss coming weeks after packing up and leaving their families to keep playing in the NRL.

One hundred people converged at Mount Smart to perform a mass haka and hopefully inspire the Warriors across the Tasman. Source: 1 NEWS

By Zion Dayal

Ahead of their game against the Melbourne Storm this Friday some extra motivation will hopefully propel the Warriors to victory after 100 people have converged at Mount Smart to perform a mass haka.

The haka was not only for motivation but a symbol of thanks from New Zealanders, who recognise the sacrifice the Warriors have made.

“It’s been a tough year the boys have been away from their families for about eight weeks now, what can we do to show our support show the support of fans and really just show the nation of 5 million people is behind the team,” a Warriors spokesperson said.

The haka also signifies our unity to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, and as a tribute to the Warriors for their sacrifice.

Friday night’s game against the Storm will be the Warriors first since Stephen Kearney was fired. They welcome back Ken Maumalo while David Fusitu’a will play his 100th game for the club.

