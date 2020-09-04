Lutsenko wins maiden Tour de France stage, Yates keeps yellow jersey

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko has won his first stage on the Tour de France.

Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Kazakh claimed the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil after a calculated attack from an eight-man breakaway with 17kms to go

He persevered in the steep climb to cross the finish line alone at the top of Mont Aigoual.

"This victory is very important for me - I've worked so hard to get this win," said Lutsenko.

"I rode my tempo and gave it my all to create a gap big enough to win."

Britain's Adam Yates kept hold of the overall leader's yellow jersey as he remained with the main peloton, which crossed the line with a deficit of 2:53.