TODAY |

Lutsenko wins maiden Tour de France stage, Yates keeps yellow jersey

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Astana's Alexey Lutsenko has won his first stage on the Tour de France.

Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko rides to win the sixth stage of the Tour de France. Source: Associated Press

The Kazakh claimed the sixth stage, a 191-km trek from Le Teil after a calculated attack from an eight-man breakaway with 17kms to go

He persevered in the steep climb to cross the finish line alone at the top of Mont Aigoual.

"This victory is very important for me - I've worked so hard to get this win," said Lutsenko.

"I rode my tempo and gave it my all to create a gap big enough to win."

Britain's Adam Yates kept hold of the overall leader's yellow jersey as he remained with the main peloton, which crossed the line with a deficit of 2:53.

Tomorrow's seventh stage is a 168-km ride from Millau to Lavaur and should favour sprint specialists.

Other Sport
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
One of world's largest cargo planes lands in Auckland, with America's Cup challenger boat inside
2
'Super proud of you' - Dame Valerie Adams reaches out to brother Steven with heartfelt message after NBA loss
3
Richie Mo'unga, Beauden Barrett to square off as teams for North-South match named
4
Damian McKenzie takes cheeky shot at Anton Lienert-Brown during discussion of kicking duties for North-South clash
5
High-profile sportsman tries again for name suppression in methamphetamine case
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

AFL grand final to leave Melbourne for first time ever because of Covid-19 pandemic
00:15

NFL coach drops no-nonsense approach to do drill on muddy field as players wet him

George Bennett's teammate takes out fourth stage of Tour de France, Alaphilippe still overall leader

Andy Murray comes from behind to win epic first round US Open match