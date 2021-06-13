Live updates: UFC 263 - Israel Adesanya v Marvin Vettori for middleweight title

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of the middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

UNDERCARD: BRAD RIDDELL v DREW DOBER

Brad Riddell has won by unanimous decision! He dedicates his victory to Fau Vake, the MMA fighter who died after being assaulted in Auckland last month.

Round three: Riddell, likely knowing he's behind on the scorecard, comes out hard at the start of the round, striking Dober with a series of hard shots to the body. Riddell lands a strong right hand to Dobel's temple midway through the round and is able to avoid Dobel's counters. The Kiwi tries a high kick but falls, recovering in time before Dober could make a move. But he's not done. Riddell digs deep, firing shot after shot, staggering Dober, before pinning him on the floor, trying to finish the deal. He's not quite able to do so but lands plenty of quick shots before the bell sounds. He lets out a roar, believing he may just have done enough to take it.

Round two: Dober comes out swinging again, striking Riddell hard, causing the Kiwi's nose to start bleeding. Riddell goes for the takedown once more but can't pin Dober successfully. On their feet again, Riddell looks slow on his feet while Dober is bouncing around full of energy. Dober clocks Riddell in the chest with a roundhouse kick just before the bell goes at the end of the second.

Round one: Dober comes out the aggressor and strikes Riddell with a strong hook early. Riddell manages to recover quickly and tries to take his opponent to the floor, unsuccessfully. The rest of the round consists of feints and jabs as the pair square off in the centre of the octagon, each fighter trading light blows before the bell sounds.

PREVIEW:

Israel Adesanya will seek to defend his middleweight title for the third successive time when he comes up against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 this afternoon.

The two fighters met in 2018, where Adesanya won by split decision. Vettori has won five straight fights since then and is looking to become the first Italian-born fighter to win a UFC title.

Adesanya has been dominant in the middleweight division, but is coming off his first career loss, having been outmatched in the light heavyweight title fight against Jan Blachowicz in March.

Vettori has long disputed the result of the first bout between he and Adesanya, and today he gets the chance to prove he is the better fighter.