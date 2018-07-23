LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

All Blacks Sevens player Kurt Baker gets his pass away against France. Source: Photosport

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

5:27am

Hong Kong will be up against Chile in the Bowl final after they cruise past Uruguay 31-5 in their semi-final. Up next Kenya face Samoa in a 13/16 place match.

5:02am

It goes right down to the wire but Chile get the job done and they are through to the Bowl final after edging Uganda 20-17. They will take on the winner out of Uruguay and Hong Kong who are up now.

4:43am

A dominant performance from Papua New Guinea as they thump Jamaica 52-7, PNG will now take on Tonga in a 21/22 place match. Up next Chile face off against Uganda in the first Bowl semi-final.

4:33am

Tonga have thumped Zimbabwe 31-5 with Papua New Guinea leading Jamaica 28-0 after halftime in their 21/24 place match.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

South Africa v England (7:40am)

Fiji v New Zealand (8:02am)