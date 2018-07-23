 

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks Sevens player Kurt Baker gets his pass away against France.

Source: Photosport

Watch all the action live here. Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ's Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz.

5:27am

Hong Kong will be up against Chile in the Bowl final after they cruise past Uruguay 31-5 in their semi-final. Up next Kenya face Samoa in a 13/16 place match. 

5:02am

It goes right down to the wire but Chile get the job done and they are through to the Bowl final after edging Uganda 20-17. They will take on the winner out of Uruguay and Hong Kong who are up now.

4:43am

A dominant performance from Papua New Guinea as they thump Jamaica 52-7, PNG will now take on Tonga in a 21/22 place match. Up next Chile face off against Uganda in the first Bowl semi-final.

4:33am

Tonga have thumped Zimbabwe 31-5 with Papua New Guinea leading Jamaica 28-0 after halftime in their 21/24 place match.

CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS:

South Africa v England (7:40am)

Fiji v New Zealand (8:02am)

All Blacks Sevens team: Kurt Baker, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry (co-captain), Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Jona Nareki, Tim Mikkelson (co-captain), Sione Molia, Salesi Rayasi, Joe Ravouvou, Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware.

Sevens

Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

00:40
2
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

02:22
3
Portia Woodman described Jennelle Strickland as the team's mum.

Exclusive: Black Ferns Sevens reveal extra inspiration for departing team manager spurred them to World Cup win

4
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

01:48
5
Like the rest of their weekend, the ladies put their heart and soul into the final act

Watch: Black Ferns Sevens silence San Francisco with rousing haka to celebrate World Cup win

Kurt Baker gets his pass away. NZ v France Quarter Final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens to face flying Fijians in World Cup Sevens semi-final

Keep up to date with our live updates of the final day of the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

01:52
