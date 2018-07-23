LIVE: All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Every game of the men's and women's Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23.

The final between New Zealand and England is at 12.53pm (NZ time).

1:27pm

Finally, the All Blacks Sevens lift the trophy, a healthy number of fans have stayed behind to see the world champions - now we're just waiting for the haka!

1:23pm

England are the first team to recieve their medals, a very well earned silver!

1:18pm: FULLTIME: NZ 31 England 12

TRY!!! NZ looking to add another - and they do! Trael Joass has the final say and scores on the break!

The kick misses, but it doesn't matter! New Zealand are the champions of the world!!!

1:15pm: NZ 26 England 12

TRY!!! England have a lineout in NZ's half. Scott Curry wins it though! NZ move the ball wide for Ravouvou again. The ball then spreads to the other flank for Curry. Ware throws a loose pass to Ravouvou, before Baker has a run. Into the final minute now and Rokolisoa breaks through and scores! That should be it!

The conversion is good. England will have one last play.

1:12pm: NZ 19 England 12

TRY!!! England look to hit back. Glover slices through the NZ line, before getting the pass away to McConnochie who races away down the left to score!

The conversion is wayward through. NZ lead by seven.

1:10pm: NZ 19 England 7

TRY!!! England threatening to start the second half, but Davis gives away a penalty and NZ have a lineout. Baker throws and wraps around. Ravouvou has a go out wide, and he's beaten his man! One more to beat and he's through, he does! NZ strike first after the break!

The conversion hits the post.

1:07pm: NZ 14 England 7

We're ready for the second half, NZ seven minutes away from glory. Baker kicks off to restart the match.

1:04pm: NZ 14 England 7

TRY!!! England try to break now as Norton has a dart down the left. They move the ball back infield, but they have the numbers out wide. Ellery hits a gap and he's through to score! England strike back before the break.

The conversion is good, NZ's advantage is cut in half. That'll be halftime too.

1:02pm: NZ 14 England 0

NZ win the lineout and attack! Curry has a crack at the line, but the referee has the arm out as Mikkelson goes for the line. Molia picks and goes from right on the tryline - and he scores again!

Again, the conversion is good!

1:01pm: NZ 7 England 0

Another mistake from England sees New Zealand with a scrum right on the 10m line. Ware tries to step through but is tackled, Mikkelson gets the ball out wide but tries to run back infield. The ball goes to Baker out wide, but he can't stay in.

Good defence from England.

12:59pm: NZ 7 England 0

TRY!!! Penalty straight away as England pull out a high tackle on Dylan Collier. Curry takes the lineout and Molia breaks through! He's away after beating the last defender to score under the posts.

Baker nails the conversion from right in front, first blood NZ.

12:57pm: KICKOFF - NZ 0 England 0

We're away! England kick off to NZ to get the ball rolling.

12:56pm

Anthems are done and dusted. Kick off just moments away!

12:53pm

Both sides make their way out onto the field. We'll have both national anthems before kick off.

12:47pm

Fiji score with the final play, but South Africa still take the win, and third place, with a 24-19 win.

12:36pm

South Africa have come out swinging for bronze. They take a 17-7 lead into halftime.

12:27pm

Fiji and South Africa are up for third and fourth. Two of the pre-tournament favourites having to settle for a bronze medal at best.

New Zealand against England are up afterwards for the title.

12:25pm

The hosts have been run ragged by Argentina, who take fifth place 33-7.

12:05pm

Argentina and the USA now play off for fifth place.

12:02pm

Scotland have pinched the game in golden point to take seventh place. They take the match 29-24.

11:59am

It's going into EXTRA TIME! Scores are level at 24-24 after regular time between Scotland and France in the 7/8 place match.

11:32am

Victory for Ireland as they take out the Challenge trophy final against Australia. The Irish were simply too good on attack and defence. Australia mustered a minor comeback, but it was too little to late with Ireland winning 24-14. Up next Scotland face France and play for 7/8 place.

11:22am

Ireland hold onto a slender 17-7 lead after a fast start against Australia. The men in green were relentless on attack in the opening minutes of the match, almost scoring off the kick off. It is clear to see the crowd are behind Ireland cheering them on with every touch of the ball.

11:11am

Wales finish in 11th place at the tournament after beating Canada 35-12. Up now is Australia and Ireland, who are playing in the Challenge trophy final.

10:46am

Samoa are the victors! Russia come close to pulling off a comeback but Samoa hold on to defeat the Russians 22-17 to cement 13th place at the tournament. Canada and Wales are up now playing for 11/12 place.

10:23am

Japan show their class, closing out their World Cup Sevens campaign with a 26-14 win over Kenya to claim 15th place at the tournament. Up next Samoa take on Russia in the 13/14 place match.

10:11am

Japan hold a slight 12-7 lead over Kenya in their 15/16 match at halftime.

9:49am

Chile are the winners of the Bowl final after comfortably beating Hong Kong 20-7. Up next Kenya play Japan for 15/16 place.

9:27am

Uganda finish in 19th place after beatng Uruguay 38-28, holding onto to beat the South Americans despite a late comeback.

9:06am

Papua New Guinea edge out Tonga 31-14 and finish 21st. Up next Uganda take on Uruguay in teh 19/20 place match.

8:46am

Zimbabwe outclass Jamaica 33-21 and finish in 23rd place with Jamaica handed the wooden spoon - Jamaica finish last in the World Cup men's tournament. To Jamaica's credit they fought right to the end scoring two late tries to finish off their campaign here in San Francisco.

Tonga and Papua New Guinea are now up as they play for 21st place.

8:25am

Fiji have the last say with the final try of the match as Alosio Sovita Naduva walks over to score down the right flank, but New Zealand have done it! They beat the flying Fijians 22-17 and will face England in the final.

8:22am

NZ 22 FIJI 12

TRY! Joe Ravouvou gets a double! Great passing shown by the men in black and surely that should be enough for the Kiwis to seal a spot in the final against England. Fiji have two minutes to score two tries.

8:19am

NZ 15 FIJI 12

All Blacks Sevens player Kurt Baker gets his pass away against France. Source: Photosport

TRY! Regan Ware shows amazing speed to get on the outside of Semi Radradra. He goes 80m to give New Zealand the lead over the Fijians.

8:14am

NZ 10 FIJI 12

TRY! Amenoni Nasilasila scores a controversial try to give Fiji the lead against New Zealand. It looked like on replays the big Fijian had a foot in touch as he grounded the ball. Fiji lead 12-10 at the break.

8:12am

NZ 10 FIJI 7

TRY! New Zealand strike back and hit the front through Dylan Collier. Fiji are penalised down the left side for going into the ruck off their feet. Tim Mikelson spots the space out wide and NZ shift the ball quickly out to Collier who dots down over the right hand corner to give New Zealand the lead.

8:10am

NZ 5 FIJI 7

TRY! Semi Radradra runs over the top of Kurt Baker and scores close to the uprights, the conversion is good and the crowd goes wild. Fiji lead 7-5 with two minutes remaining in the first half.

8:07am

NZ 5 FIJI 0

TRY! Joe Ravouvou goes into score the first try of the match after some lovely passing from the Kiwi side putting Ravouvou into big space down the left edge. Kurt Baker's kick is unsuccessful from the sideline.

8:05am

NZ 0 FIJI 0

And we are underway! Fiji kick off short to the All Blacks Sevens in the second semi-final.

8:03am

South Africa couldn't keep up with England who went up a gear in the second half. England are into the final after they beat the Blitzbokke comfortably 29-7, they will play either New Zealand or Fiji. That match is up next.

7:20am

