Lisa Carrington's first big medal day starts with K1 200m semi win

New Zealand canoe sprinter Lisa Carrington has begun her quest for two Olympic medals today by winning her semi-final in the women's K1 200m.

The Kiwi canoe sprinter won her semi-final in record time. Source: TVNZ

Carrington got out in front of her semi-final after a poor start and kept her lead with ease, finishing with an Olympic best time of 38.127 - 0.33 seconds faster than second-placed Emma Jorgensen of Denmark.

Carrington qualified fastest for the semis with an impressive heat run yesterday before returning later with Caitlin Regal to also win her K2 500m heat.

Regal and Carrington will hit the water at 1:30pm NZT for their semi-final before the finals for both events take place later this afternoon - where the 32-year-old could have a chance to add two more medals to her impressive career tally.

Lisa Carrington at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Photosport

Fellow Kiwis Alicia Hoskin and Teneale Hatton will also contest the K2 500m but are in the other semi-final at 1:23pm NZT.

The K1 200m final is at 2:37pm NZT.


