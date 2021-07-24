Kiwi women's rowing pair dominate first heat in Tokyo

Kiwi rowing duo Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler have dominated their first heat of the Women's Pair today in Tokyo.

Grace Prendergast (L) and Kerri Gowler of Team New Zealand compete during the Women's Pair Heat 3 on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway on July 24, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Getty

Finishing three seconds ahead of Denmark's Fie Udby Erichsen and Hedvig Rasmussen, the Kiwi pair further cemented their status as the boat to beat.

Today's result marks the first time the world champion pairing have raced at an international level since 2019.

The win puts the pair straight into the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Men's Pair of Brook Robertson Stephen Jones finished third in their heat, also claiming a semi-final spot.