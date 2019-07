Kiwi UFC fighter Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker has bounced back in style, winning his fight at UFC San Antonio with a spectacular first round knockout.

Hooker was great as he returned to the Octagon for the first time since his brutal loss to Edson Barboza last December.

The lightweight faking with his right hand before landing a knockout left hook on the chin of American James Vick 2 minutes and 33 seconds into the fight.