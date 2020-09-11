TODAY |

Kiwi UFC champ Israel Adesanya dubbed 'Run-esanya' by next opponent

Source:  1 NEWS

Israel Adesanya has been dubbed Israel "Run-esanya" by his next UFC opponent, Paulo Costa, who ridiculed him for scampering away from opponents in the octagon.

Paulo Costa says the Kiwi is now the fastest man on the planet, such is his prowess running from exchanges in the Octagon. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against the Brazilian later this month.

Costa predicted how the fight will play out in a video call, saying Adesanya will run away from everything.

“Usain Bolt, the fastest man on the planet he got Covid, coronavirus - I wish the best for him, good recovery for him - but with this news, now Adesanya's the number one fastest man on the world,” a laughing Costa said.

Adesanya meanwhile used the call to sign hundreds of UFC collector cards.

“If you want to be the best in this game, if you want to be a household name, this is the s*** you have to do,” he said.

The outspoken Kiwi's been vocal in the fight against racism and says he's learnt valuable lessons from following Muhammad Ali.

“I don't want to react lately. Like, lately I respond rather than react. That's something the world can learn from - respond, don't react 'cause that's what they want,” he said.

He'll have to react in the octagon late this month, though, when he defends his middleweight title and tries to extend his record to 20- 0.

