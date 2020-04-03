Kiwi superstars join the fun in latest round of 1 NEWS viewers' sporting videos

Tonight's submissions for 1 NEWS Sport's viewer videos has taken a superstar twist, as Kiwis continue to fulfill their sporting needs in coronavirus lockdown.
Now into day eight of the nationwide lockdown, Kiwis are getting their sporting fix in all kinds of ways.
Tonight sees Olympic kayaker Kayla Imrie and Black Cap Lockie Ferguson join the party, while we could have found the next generation of commentators leading into Tokyo 2021.
Not to mention a special submission from Trish Cullen, you may know her son - former All Black Christian.
Send your viewer videos to 1sport@tvnz.co.nz to feature on tomorrow night's edition.