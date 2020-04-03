TODAY |

Kiwi superstars join the fun in latest round of 1 NEWS viewers' sporting videos

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's submissions for 1 NEWS Sport's viewer videos has taken a superstar twist, as Kiwis continue to fulfill their sporting needs in coronavirus lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kayaker Kayla Imrie and Black Cap Lockie Ferguson are keeping themselves busy during lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

Now into day eight of the nationwide lockdown, Kiwis are getting their sporting fix in all kinds of ways.

Tonight sees Olympic kayaker Kayla Imrie and Black Cap Lockie Ferguson join the party, while we could have found the next generation of commentators leading into Tokyo 2021.

Not to mention a special submission from Trish Cullen, you may know her son - former All Black Christian.

Send your viewer videos to 1sport@tvnz.co.nz to feature on tomorrow night's edition.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:06
Rower Eric Verdonk, who won bronze at 1988 Olympics, dies after cancer battle
2
'A very kind man with a huge heart' - Kiwi rowing icon Eric Verdonk remembered
3
Black Sticks defy lockdown boredom by turning into essential workers
4
Breakers could field all-Kiwi line-up due to coronavirus impacts, owner says
5
Best of home sporting videos: Surfing, swimming, bowling and golf
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
02:03

Government announces continuation of current sport funding models during coronavirus
01:33

Best of home sporting videos: Surfing, swimming, bowling and golf

Winter Olympics organisers to make 'detailed assessment' of 2022 games after Tokyo postponement
00:58

Kiwi table tennis coach joins forces with comedy superstar Kevin Hart