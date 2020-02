It was a dramatic night yesterday for the men's 100m sprinters at the Sir Graeme Douglas International in Auckland.

Officials took more than an hour to confirm Eddie Osei-Nketia's win, after Australian Jack Hale crossed the line first. Hale was later disqualified for two false starts.

There were more victories for the Kiwis as Tom Walsh took out the men's shot put and Nick Willis won the 1500m race.