Kiwi sporting power couple keeping themselves busy in Covid-19 lockdown

Silver Fern Phoenix Karaka has had no issue keeping busy with sport on hold during Covid-19 lockdown, able to work her other job as a part-time psychiatric assessor.

Karaka, 26, is the only worker in her bubble, with partner and All Black Patrick Tuipulotu also finding himself with some time off due to the pandemic.

The 30-Test All Black and captain of the Blues is now finding himself as a stay-at-home husband while Karaka works.

"I stay home and cook and clean," Tuipulotu tells 1 NEWS.

"Then she comes home from work complaining about what's for dinner. That's usually how it goes."

As part of last year's World Cup winning Silver Ferns side, Karaka usually has to fit her psychiatric role in around her netball commitments. However, now she's getting the chance to learn on the job.

"I probably would have been working once a week, if that," Karaka says.

"Lockdown's actually given me the opportunity to really, I guess, enhance my skills."

Tuipulotu is also doing some learning of his own, taking Samoan classes to re-connect with his heritage.

"There's a good group of us, really just to give back, try and give back and learn as much as I can," he says.

"It's funny when we're in public and Tongans start talking to him in Tongan, and he's like, 'I'm not Tongan, I don't know what they're saying,'" jokes Karaka.