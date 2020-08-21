Kiwi rider Sam Bewley's Tour de France over after breaking wrist in major crash

Sam Bewley's Tour de France has ended during stage 10, following the resumption of the race overnight after a rest day.

Sam Bewley. Source: Getty

The New Zealander's team Mitchelton-Scott has confirmed Bewley suffered a fractured wrist after a massive crash 100kms into the stage.

Ireland's Sam Bennett however managed to evade the carnage to claim his first Tour de France stage win.

Bennett made a swift move in the sprint finish to edge Australia's Caleb Ewan, however the result has little effect on the race for the leader's yellow jersey.

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic remains on top, with a 21 second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal.

Meanwhile the Tour's race director, Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for Covid-19.

Organisers said in a statement, the director of the Tour will now quarantine for seven days.

“Although he was not part of the ‘race bubble’ and had not been in direct contact with any of the riders and their entourage, Christian Prudhomme still decided to get tested.”

Bewley's Mitchelton-Scott outfit is one of four teams which had a staff member return a positive result.

Staff from French outfits Cofidis and AG2R-La Mondiale, Britain's Ineos and Australia's Mitchelton-Scott have contracted the virus.

Those teams now risk being ejected, under the “two strikes and you’re out” rule if they return another positive test within seven days.

No riders tested positive for Covid-19.